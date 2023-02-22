Parkes Champion-Post

Mining continues to provide jobs and revenue for Parkes Shire

By Newsroom
February 22 2023 - 2:00pm
In Parkes Shire mining companies provide work for 453 full time equivalent positions. File picture

The total Gross Value Added to the Parkes economy in 2021-2022 was a massive $231.5 million according to results from the NSW Minerals Council's latest annual Member Expenditure Survey.

