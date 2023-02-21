Forbes Auto Sports Club is on track for big things

It's a new year and Forbes Auto Sports Club is building toward it being a big one with an all-new motocross track at the Daroobalgie raceway.
Bigger jumps and more technical sections feature in a track club president Jake Redfern hopes will draw more riders to our region to compete.
It's the result of a solid week's work for Redfern and club vice president Jono Collits, who worked with Mal Cash from First Traxx to really take the venue to the next level.
"We decided we'd get in and revamp it - we did and it turned out better than expected," Redfern said.
"We're looking forward to getting bikes out there.
"It's a much more advanced track now, it's got much bigger jumps, a lot more technical sections in it, the whole thing is just more advanced."
It's particularly exciting off the back of a disrupted 2022 schedule.
A highlight for the club was hosting the Australian dirt track titles but the extreme wet conditions prevented a lot of sport.
"This year we're hoping for it to be a lot better," Redfern said.
"In the pipeline we've got three double header weekends, both motocross and flat track, together with some (non-competitive) ride park days later in the year."
Forbes already draws riders from the central west - Forbes and Parkes as well as Dubbo and Orange, Mudgee, Condobolin and Bathurst.
"Now with the new track we hope to get them from even further afield," Redfern said.
"There's a lot of riders from the Blue Mountains and Sydney areas that might come out now that we've done the work."
The first big weekend for the club is on March 27 and 28 with motocross Saturday and flat track Sunday, but the next event coming up for riders is Bathurst's Long Track Masters.
There are a number of Forbes members making the trip on March 4, so keep an eye out for results from that in coming weeks.
At the local level, Redfern encourages families and riders to come out and watch on race day and have a chat to the club members if you're at all interested.
Check their Facebook page - Forbesauto Sportsclub - for updates.
They always welcome new volunteers, as the club is run by riders and their families.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.