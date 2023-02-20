Emma Sinclair has had to fight her entire life.
At just three years of age she was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis - a group of genetic disorders that cause tumours to form on nerve tissue.
"My spine is riddled. I have 50 on my forearm which they can't operate on," she said.
"It never affected me growing up though, mum never let it get in the way of anything.
"Basically, I got to do all the dancing, all the sports that I wanted to do. I was terrible, but she still let me do it and never told me how terrible I was, although she tells me now. She always let us work out if we liked something or not."
Having moved to Parkes 12 years ago, obstacles would continue to be thrown Ms Sinclair's way. In 2020, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and went on to spend more than 100 days in hospital.
She had to learn how to walk again, but has powered through it with grit and determination.
Instead of letting her ailments define her in a negative light, she turned them into something positive.
It was 2021 when Ms Sinclair was discharged from hospital she decided to walk around Lake Forbes as part of the Walk4BrainCancer.
As a result of the 10km trek - which she undertook with her mother Toni Edwards - Ms Sinclair raised more than $8000.
"Then I collapsed in a heap for a couple of days," she said of crossing the finish line.
"The tumour then doubled in size, but I did a walk in Sydney in October last year."
Ms Sinclair was recently invited to Orange MP Phil Donato's 2023 community recognition presentation in Lucknow where she was given an award for her fundraising efforts.
"I congratulate Emma on her courageous efforts and fundraising initiatives, driven by her strong determination and fighting spirit," the award wrote.
"Emma is certainly in the thoughts and prayers of those in her community and I wish her well for the treatment ahead."
Fair to say, Ms Sinclair was chuffed with the recognition.
"When I got the email, it was like, 'are they talking to the right person'," she said.
"It was a pretty special feeling, I didn't expect it at all. I didn't know that anyone really knew about me."
She is now planning her next big walk, scheduled to take place later this year.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.