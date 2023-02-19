Pennants Bowls
The Open Pennants season commenced last Sunday with both Pirates teams playing in Parkes in grade 3 and grade 5. A terrific and over-due initiative from Bowls NSW to allow Pennants teams to be open to male and female bowlers this year, saw Liz Byrne, Joanne Simpson and Maureen Miller bowling with the men for the first time. Unfortunately, both teams representing Parkes Bowling & Sports Club (Pirates) were soundly defeated.
The grade 5 Parkes Pirates Bowlers teams were outclassed and soundly beaten on 2 of the 3 rinks, by Parkes Railway Diggers Club on Sunday at the Railway Club. The only win was a win by 1 shot as skipper Liz Byrne led her team to a narrow win. Congratulations and well played to the Railway team - too good on the day.
The highly fancied grade 3 Parkes Pirates teams were beaten by Manildra on their home green, with Manildra winning by 57 shots to 48, winning 2 rinks to Parkes' 1 rink win. Manildra were very strong across the 3 teams and were deserved winners away from home - congratulations to the Manildra Bowlers.
Thursday social bowls
Twenty social bowlers played 2 games of triples and 2 game of pairs on Thursday, with all games very closely fought. There was an18 shot all draw in the triples game between George Bradley, Bob Freeman and Steve Ryan against John Niddrie, Ian Simpson and Jake Brown. This was a very tight game with the margin never more than 2 shots between the 2 teams, so a draw was a fitting result.
Mike Valentine, Chris Harrison and Rob Irving had a narrow 3 shot win over Al Affleck, Graeme Dixon and Paul Kirwin, winning by 22 shots to 19. Team Irving were 4 shots behind after the 15th end, but were able to string together a couple of winning ends, to take and hold the lead, winning by 3 shots.
Rob Tinker and Phil Barncred had a closely fought 1 shot win over John Ward and Brian Townsend, winning 18 to 17. Rob and Phil were 2 shots down after the penultimate end but were good enough to jag 3 shots on the last end to win by 1 shot.
Ray Jones and John Corcoran defeated John Carr and Col Hayward by 18 shots to 16 in another tight game of social pairs. Corky and Ray were able to move ahead on the scorecard to lead by 2 shots after the 19th end, and then were composed enough to hang on and win by 2 shots.
There were no organised social bowls on Saturday as the Bowls NSW Heat policy was enacted, preventing Bowlers from playing organised Bowls in the extreme heat. There was however an informal roll-up on Saturday morning, enjoyed by 24 keen Bowlers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.