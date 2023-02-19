Parkes Champion-Post

Grenfell hosts Lachlan Valley Golf Veterans

By John Dwyer
Updated February 20 2023 - 7:34am, first published 7:32am
Grenfell was at is best last Thursday for the monthly Lachlan Valley Veterans Golf Association 18 hole competition with the course, from tee to green, rated the best it has been for quite some time while in-club hospitality and dinner equal to any in the region.

