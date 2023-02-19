Grenfell was at is best last Thursday for the monthly Lachlan Valley Veterans Golf Association 18 hole competition with the course, from tee to green, rated the best it has been for quite some time while in-club hospitality and dinner equal to any in the region.
While only 37 faced the starter it was a successful day with the home club taking the honours.
Scoring was on a team points score with the best three scores recorded for each club. Grenfell with 118 points were comfortable winners from Forbes on 101 points. Next best was Condobolin on 95 points followed by Parkes and Cowra on 90 and 22 points respectively.
On a testing layout Forbes member Don McKeowen was the A grade winner with 33 points on a count-back from Barry Thoms (Condobolin), while Barry Green (Grenfell) filled third with 32 points also on a count-back.
Grenfell members dominated B grade with Karen Hancock showing the way on 40 points followed by Allan Logan (39 points) on a count-back from Steve Grace.
A grade players didn't threaten on the nearest-to-pin holes, while Grenfell also took the spoils in B grade via Keith Cartman and Leanne Young.
The ball sweep went to 32 points with winners as follows: 39 - Steve Grace (Grenfell); 37 - Geoff Drane (Forbes) and Phil Thomas (Condobolin); 35 - Keith Cartman (G); 33 - Steve Edwards (F); 32 - Mona Neill, Virginia Dragneller and Barry Green (G), Ralph Baker and Jeff Haley (F) and Michael Lynch (Parkes).
Forbes-Parkes vets play their twin-towns competition in Parkes on Thursday with progressive tee-offs from 9am, while the next LVGA 18 holes will be in West Wyalong on March 16.
