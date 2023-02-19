Parkes Champion-Post
Greg, Sara, Bonnie and Pip Storer to perform at Eugowra Showground

By Newsroom
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 7:26am
Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Storer with her talented brother, Greg, are supporting the flood-affected town of Eugowra by scrapping the entry fee for their March 4 show in the town.

