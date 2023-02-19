Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Storer with her talented brother, Greg, are supporting the flood-affected town of Eugowra by scrapping the entry fee for their March 4 show in the town.
As part of their national tour, promoting their new album, Storer, they want to bring the community together with their show next month at the Eugowra Showground. Doors open at 6.30pm with the show starting at 7.30pm
Explaining what had impacted their decision Sara said, "Like everyone who read the news reports and saw the devastating vision of Eugowra being wiped out, we were heartbroken.
"Greg and I grew up in country Australia so are all too aware of the damage the elements can do. We hope that our music and stories will put a smile on the faces of the residents and contribute in some small way to create a distraction from what they are still going through.
"Local residents expressed their delight to hear that Storer were performing for their community with comments such as: "What a great opportunity to go out with friends and enjoy a live concert close to home!"
"Sara Storer performed in Eugowra a few years ago and a great night was had by all who attended. All ages enjoyed her music. We are looking forward to having Storer perform for us again on March 4 and can't wait to hear what the team have to offer."
"To be able to have a night out as a family in our own town will be such fun, time to relax and forget about the world will be fantastic."
"We loved Sara Storer and her brother Greg when they visited in 2019 and can't wait to hear Sara and team Storer this year. It will be a fun night to share with family and friends."
Sara and Greg will be joined by Greg's daughters (Sara's nieces), Bonnie and Pip Storer who are also featured on the new STORER album.
Special guest on the show is much loved singer, songwriter and comedian Grant Luhrs. When Saturday, March 4, 2023
