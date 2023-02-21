Rabbits continue unbeaten run, toppling Parkes for seventh Grinsted Cup defence

The Bogan Gate rabbits have successfully defended the Grinsted Cup for a seventh time as they attempt to break the record of 16 defences thought to have been set in 1968-69.
In the latest challenge for the historic challenge the Rabbits proved too good against Parkes & District Cricket Association on Saturday in a great game played in good spirits.
Parkes batted first on a spicy deck and made a respectable 6-164.
Veteran Phil Dunford was the pick of the Bogan Gate bowlers with 3/32 off 14 overs.
With his Bogan Gate teammates, he had the experienced Parkes batsmen contained with their best Zac Bayliss (61) and Stuart Milne (30).
With the bat, Myles Smith continued his great form in a man of the match performance for the trophy holders, falling for 92.
Alex Umbers played one of the greatest innings Bogan Gate has seen - holding his ground at the crease and hitting the winning runs to steer the boys home with 31 not out.
Pace bowler Brent Tucker was the biggest threat to the Bogan Gate line-up, taking 2/29 and keeping the batsmen scoreless for four overs.
Bogan Gate now faces a challenge from Condobolin - with the game again to start at 10am this Sunday at Spicer Oval.
Can they do it again and hold onto the Cup as the end of this season approaches fast?
It's the talk of Bogan Gate - interest reignited since the Rabbits rallied a team a couple of years ago.
"It's great, we always get a good crowd of Bogan Gate people coming in - we've got everyone talking about it," the team's Andrew Britt said.
There's a potential two challenges left this season, with Forbes holding the right to the final Cup bid of the Summer.
