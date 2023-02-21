Parkes Champion-Post

Rabbits continue unbeaten run, toppling Parkes for seventh Grinsted Cup defence

February 21 2023 - 8:22pm
The Bogan Gate rabbits have successfully defended the Grinsted Cup for a seventh time as they attempt to break the record of 16 defences thought to have been set in 1968-69.

