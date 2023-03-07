Kilometres of fencing laid down with debris, flood-soaked furniture, walls and floor coverings that need to come out ... the aftermath of last year's flooding can be overwhelming.
But a fresh team of volunteers has come from as far away as Western Australia and New Zealand to help.
Disaster Relief Australia has already been deployed in our district for five weeks - working in flood-affected areas through Parkes, Forbes and Cabonne shires - from Billabong Creek to Bedgerabong, Cudal through to Eugowra and Forbes.
They have worked in homes, on farms, Forbes' museum and Youth and Community Centre just to name a few.
They were at work on property in the path of November 14 flash-flooding near Parkes, tackling the painstakingly slow task of removing grasses and sticks stuck to the wire with mud so the fence could be stood back up to hold stock.
Volunteer Sam Doyle, who has come all the way from Western Australia, says it's the sort of work they're happy to do.
He first connected with DRA through Team Rubicon working in response to flooding on the South Coast of NSW and has put his hand up to help wherever and whenever he can since then.
Already in our region he's seen the overwhelming scale of the task particularly for farmers who might have flood damage to both their homes and fences.
"They're trying to clear kilometres of fence-line and they can only do so much," he said.
"It's the kind of work we enjoy and seeing the client's response is what it's all about at the end of the day."
Melanie Schenk from Brisbane says five teams had carried out 94 damage assessments and completed 66 tasks with one more team to come to our district.
It's now six years since DRA was launched and the independent registered charity has since deployed thousands of volunteers all over our country in response to more than 30 natural disasters.
As they have for Forbes and surrounds, they often come in when the initial emergency response is complete but the community is still reeling.
"We were formed to fill the gap ... when people feel abandoned," Ms Schenk said.
They have done just that here.
Removing flood-ravaged possessions, cutting out damaged gyprock, clearing fallen timber and much more.
DRA relies on volunteers and the majority are veterans of our defence forces, more come from an emergency service background.
Motivated civilians are welcome as well as spontaneous volunteers in the areas where DRA is at work. You can find out more and register online at disasterreliefaus.org/volunteer
DRA values - central to all they do - are courage, mateship, endurance, service, tenacity and respect, Ms Schenk said.
They have wonderful sponsors and partners who make their work possible and - most of all - great people to work with on the ground.
"It's a fantastic organisation," Ms Schenk said. "And we are always screaming out for people."
