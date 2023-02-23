Those no rules behind what vehicles car enthusiasts are passionate about, so when Dick Jefferay from the Central West Car Club told me he'd waxed and polished his Landcruiser Troop carrier, I knew that it was special to him, so I had to find out more.
Dick has previously featured here with his Volkswagen Beetle and his VW Country Buggy and it was hard for him to choose between them all, but as far as 'ticking the boxes' goes, the Troopy is up there with the best of them.
For Dick, the Troop carrier experience began in 1998 when he was looking for a work horse for his electrical contracting business that could tackle the extremes.
He knew of this vehicle, a 1992 Toyota Landcruiser Troop carrier RV which had served its life thus far as an exploration vehicle for North Limited after being sold new by Max Ewin Toyota in Parkes.
"It was perfect for what we wanted," Dick said.
"And although a 6 seater, with the original seat removed we had a perfect work van with heavy duty off road ability. In fact, the original rear seat was found, as new, wrapped in plastic in a storage shed for us, and it still hasn't had much use."
Its working life was spent mostly in and around Parkes in the mining, then wheat and wool industries and occasionally further west to Bourke, Brewarrina and western Queensland and a number of years in Brisbane.
"It stood out like a beacon," laughed Dick's wife Shirley.
"Nobody else had a red Troop carrier so when the other tradies needed the location of the worksite, they didn't bother with an address, they just said look for the bright red Troopy.
"Like all old Landcruisers, it's a plodder. It overtakes nothing - just like its owner," said Shirley (and Dick agreed).
But it's stood the test of time, and when Dick semi-retired, the Toyota reverted back to being a recreational vehicle with trips all over Australia.
About 10 years ago Dick and Shirley were visiting their son in Parkes and put the old Troopy in for a major service.
For anybody who knows young Richard, there's no surprise that it came back with a full re-spray in the original red.
The big 6 cylinder diesel has done 600,000km now "and it's not done yet".
Dick reckons he'll never sell it, it'll be passed down.
For now, keep your eyes out for it - it's still a daily driver, and be sure to give Dick a big wave when you see him. He might be going slow, but you'll get around him and you'll probably get a smile back for your troubles.
