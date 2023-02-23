Parkes Champion-Post

1992 Toyota Landcruiser Troop carrier RV Dick Jefferay's work horse

By Jeff McClurg
February 24 2023 - 9:00am
Dick Jefferay and his granddaughter Ava Jefferay with his work horse, a 1992 Toyota Landcruiser Troop carrier RV, that he'll never sell. Instead it'll be passed down. Picture by Jeff McClurg

Those no rules behind what vehicles car enthusiasts are passionate about, so when Dick Jefferay from the Central West Car Club told me he'd waxed and polished his Landcruiser Troop carrier, I knew that it was special to him, so I had to find out more.

