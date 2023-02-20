At the Central West Car Club's Christmas gathering, the club made a special donation to the Parkes branch of Can Assist.
Each year the CWCC holds a charity show and shine event which provides an opportunity for car enthusiasts to show off their vehicles, plus great entertainment for the public and the chance to raise funds for their chosen charity.
With COVID-19 restrictions over the last two years and a further year of heavy rainfall, it looked like the event in October could have been cancelled yet again, but thanks to a hard working group of car club members the event went ahead.
The CWCC expressed their gratitude to the local businesses who stuck by them to provide sponsorship totalling $5400.
The club was also able to access $2600 in State Government funding through Parkes Shire Council amounting to $8000 which was presented to Pat Bailey from the Parkes branch of Can Assist.
Add that to the $2000 that Can Assist collected on the day from gate donations, raffles and market stalls and Can Assist was extremely happy to walk away with $10,000 from the day.
To further their support for the local community, the CWCC agreed at their December meeting to donate $5000 of their own funds to the flood victims at Eugowra.
It was a unanimous decision by all members in attendance the money go directly to those affected by the floods that devastated the town in November and it is hoped their contribution adds well to the growing support for the residents of Eugowra.
