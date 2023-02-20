Parkes Champion-Post

Central West Car Club annual Show and Shine raises $10,000 for Parkes Can Assist

By Jeff McClurg
February 20 2023 - 3:00pm
President of the Central West Car Club Rodney Barnes (right) presents Anne McLachlan and Pat Bailey from Parkes Can Assist with the cheque. Picture by Jeff McClurg

At the Central West Car Club's Christmas gathering, the club made a special donation to the Parkes branch of Can Assist.

