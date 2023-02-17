Parkes Champion-Post

Joseph Tanswell of Parkes among song writing finalists

By Newsroom
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:46pm
Joseph Tanswell performing at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

The Regional Song Writing Contest Finalist Showcase returns to Bathurst's Inland Sea of Sound this year and will feature Parkes' Joseph Tanswell.

