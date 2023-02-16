A new bridge is to be built on at Graddle Creek on the McGrane Way, with the announcement of nearly $8 million in funding.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway on Thursday announced the funding to a bridge to replace a narrow and dangerous causeway.
Member of the MR354 Committee and local farmer Fiona Aveyard said it was a long-awaited win for the community.
Trafically, a five-year-old child died when a family car was swept off the flooded crossing in September last year. Another car was caught up in the waters just two hours later.
"Following the events of last year, our community rallied for a stronger and more resilient bridge at Graddle Creek which would ensure our community was safe and remained connected during emergency situations," Ms Aveyard said.
"With this funding secured, thanks must go to the Parkes Shire Council and the NSW Government for listening to our needs and taking action to improve road safety in our region."
Mayor of Parkes Shire Ken Keith OAM said the community was grateful.
The nearly $8million will build the new bridge and fund realignment works on The McGrane Way.
"This road is a vital route for transporters connecting the west to Narromine and Dubbo, producers to grain silos, saleyards and mining operations," Cr Keith said.
"The new bridge will be more resilient, replacing a narrow causeway that is subject to frequent flash flooding which has posed a serious safety risk for the community.
"Realignment works will include road straightening in areas where trucks have previously rolled on corners, causing significant injury and loss of assets.
"Flood events and road closures have also caused detours of more than 200 kilometres for some motorists during severe weather events.
"This project will deliver safer and more reliable journeys for all road users across the region, helping to keep moving the more than 800,000 tonnes of freight transported each year along The McGrane Way."
Mr Farraway said the new bridge would ensure the community and truckies have better access during times of extreme wet weather events.
"Today's announcement is due to the strong advocacy of the local community and Parkes Shire Council to make The McGrane Way safer for motorists, especially during flooding," Mr Farraway said.
"That is why I'm pleased to announce that the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government will build a stronger and more resilient bridge, that will keep the community connected during an emergency.
"This will ensure local freight operators and farmers in the region can get our region's great produce to international and domestic markets sooner and more safely, which will keep our state moving forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.