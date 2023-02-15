As construction progresses on the $187.2 million Parkes Bypass west of the town, Transport for NSW has alerted motorists of changed traffic conditions to allow work to continue.
Temporary road closures will be in place at several locations between noon and 2pm on Thursday, February 23 and Thursday, March 9 for work that involves blasting to remove hard rock.
These locations are:
Transport for NSW says traffic control will be in place during work hours and may affect travel times. Motorists are advised to allow an extra five minutes of travel time.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this important work is carried out," the department said.
Meanwhile there will also be changed traffic conditions on the Newell Highway at Tichborne for geotechnical investigations.
The work, taking place from Monday, February 20 about 11 kilometres south of Parkes, is expected to take 14 days to complete, weather permitting. Work hours will be 7am to 6pm, Monday to Sunday.
Lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h may be in place during these work hours and motorists should allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.
The speed limit will revert to 110 km/h outside of work hours.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control," Transport for NSW said.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
