Parkes Champion-Post

Several roads around the proposed Parkes Bypass will close for blasting to remove hard rock

By Newsroom
Updated February 15 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Concrete pour at a new bridge being constructed over rail lines next to Hartigan Avenue for the Parkes Bypass project. Picture Transport for NSW

As construction progresses on the $187.2 million Parkes Bypass west of the town, Transport for NSW has alerted motorists of changed traffic conditions to allow work to continue.

