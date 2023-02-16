Blessed - that's how the Parkes community feels to have had the decades of service and dedication of doctors David Harwood and Christina Carroll.
And in return, that's too the feeling from the husband and wife team, who have given 32 years to their patients in the town.
The couple were thanked, celebrated and farewelled in a retirement morning tea at the Cook Park Pavilion, hosted by Ochre Health Medical Centre, on February 11.
The event was attended by many of the couple's long-time patients, friends and colleagues.
Following the cake-cutting, a number of community members took the opportunity to personally thank the doctors, including Parkes Citizen of the Year Bob Strickland and Rhonda Brain.
Being the founder of the Birth to Kindergarten reading initiative, Rhonda reminded guests Dr Harwood 'delivered' the Buglette, the baby of the Reading Bug, during the program's enormous regional relay in 2004.
"Do you remember? I still have the video," she smiled to the nod of Dr Harwood.
"Thank you for all of your support."
Dr Harwood and Dr Carroll said they have been honoured and touched by the gathering.
Ochre Health practice manager Elle McCutcheon said the two doctors' time in Parkes has been something very special.
"There's nothing like having someone who has been here for 32 years, involved at the hospital, nursing homes and general practice," she said.
"It's just so special, they really do become part of your world.
"The ones who come and stay, they're the real heroes, it's very rare."
One of the founders of Ochre Health, Dr Ross Lamplugh travelled all the way from Tasmania to attend the morning tea.
"I've known Dr Harwood and Dr Carroll since we took over the practice [around nine years ago], it will be hard to find someone more committed to their community than these two," he said.
"It's been a real privilege having them work with us."
Dr Carroll finished at the practice on January 20, with Dr Harwood retiring two weeks later. In total they have served in the industry for 45 years.
They have worked in the hospital system and as rural GPs throughout Australia, from very remote areas like the Kimberley and Norfolk Island to Royal Brisbane Hospital. Dr Harwood at one stage was superintendent and rural Royal Flying Doctor Service coordinator for the Derby Regional Hospital in Western Australia.
The couple moved to Parkes in February 1991. With three young children in tow, Dr Carroll said they were in search of "somewhere that was a bit more settled", and, as Dr Harwood described, wanted to return to civilisation.
"It was a time before the internet, we saw the job in the Medical Journal for Central NSW, we didn't even know where it was," Dr Carroll said.
"We were very fortunate - David, Steve [Morris] and John [Gale] all worked together so well... And we all had kids around the same age.
"We really enjoyed being here.
"We had a very busy maternity ward, the three shared their time around the hospital... David and Steve kept [the maternity ward] functioning when John retired."
While Dr Harwood rotated between general practice at what was then the Clarinda Street Medical Centre, the hospital, obstetrics and anaesthetics, retiring from on-call duties at the end of 2018 - Dr Carrol devoted herself to general practice. And in 2007 she became a medical educator.
The pair has cared for the town's patients from 'cradle to grave' - Dr Harwood over the years delivered the babies of babies and both worked in aged care and palliative care, spending a lot of time with patients and their families, and supporting them at the end of their lives.
"For us it's been an absolute blessing... and a real privilege," Dr Carrol said.
Both being doctors in a marriage of 44 years, one may expect life would be hectic but it too has been a blessing, the couple said.
It meant there was always someone at home to talk to, give advice and a second opinion, and who understood what they were going through on a bad day.
Retirement has been a few years in the planning for the couple, who like several others had delayed the next step so as not to leave their patients stranded or add more stress to an already-struggling health system experiencing doctor and nursing shortages.
They will be moving to Tasmania in the coming months, living 20 minutes out of Hobart, closer to one of their sons, and look forward to spending their time exploring walking tracks, gardening, playing golf and reading.
"It will be like stepping back in time," Dr Harwood said.
"We want to say thank you to the community for their support. It's been a blessing and a pleasure to work with them."
Of course like true professionals passionate and dedicated to their field, they'll still be involved in medicine in some way.
"We will continue examining for the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM)," Dr Carroll said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
