Parkes Champion-Post

Dubbo's Garry Lunn wins the 2023 Bedgerabong Picnic Cup with Honeywine

By Colin Hodges
Updated February 14 2023 - 10:34pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bedgerabong Picnic Race Club president Nathan Clarke congratulates Cup-winning trainer Garry Lunn and team with Honeywine.

Twelve years after taking home the trophy, Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn was back again on Saturday to win the $11,000 Total Wear Solutions Australia Bedgerabong Picnic Cup with Honeywine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.