Bedgerabong, you sure can put on a party.
The 2023 Picnic Race Day has been declared a sizzling success, with tickets sold out a week in advance and race-goers rolling through the gates despite the forecast of the hottest day this summer.
And while the mercury did rise - a top of 39.9 degrees recorded at Forbes airport - the drinks were cold and there was extra shade to get race goers through the heat of the afternoon.
Club president Nathan Clarke thanked his committee and the wider community for their work to make it all happen.
It's only two months since the committee members needed a boat to get to the bar but you wouldn't have known it Saturday with the grounds in spectacular condition and the track drawing compliments.
Clarke praised the track preparations by Tim Currey and Greg Hodges, as well as Maree Hodges and team for the work to keep the gardens looking good.
"I say every year - the committee and the community, considering it's been such a testing past six months with floods it blows me away all the time just the willingness of people to come forward," he said.
"It was great this year, we had Bedgerabong P and C to run the canteen and the can collection.
"Without those great volunteers giving up their time and coming forward, even though they're not part of the club, their willingness was fantastic."
Volunteers from Disaster Relief Australia joined the set-up effort on Friday and the pack-up effort on Sunday.
Disaster Relief Australia brings together Defence Force veterans with first responders and like-minded civilians - and they're currently based in Forbes with a team going out around our district.
Clarke described their support as "unreal".
"There's some fantastic people and it's refreshing to still know that there's people like that," Clarke said.
Ellen Brown was presented with life membership, in acknowledgement of her work on race day and all year round.
Clarke also expressed the club's gratitude for the ongoing support of the business community in sponsoring the day.
"It makes it so much easier that local businesses are so forthcoming, as generous as they are," Clarke said.
Racing NSW was also very supportive in arrangements with racing being brought forward to avoid the worst of the heat, he explained.
Although we were missing race caller Col Hodges, who was on duty in Orange on the day, he's covered Garry Lunn's Cup win in this separate story.
As the sun went behind the trees and the heat eased, it was time to party.
"The entertainment was fantastic and Foxxy Cleopatra [from Parkes] definitely took the night away," Clarke said.
"Because the band was going to finish that little bit earlier we got a DJ in, Sam, and he did a fantastic job."
