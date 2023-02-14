Parkes Champion-Post

Battle for Orange: Who is running at the 2023 NSW Election

Dominic Unwin
William Davis
By Dominic Unwin, and William Davis
Updated February 14 2023 - 10:02pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With this year's state election fast approaching, our team has compiled an up-to-date list of all confirmed Orange candidates - and everything you need to know.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.