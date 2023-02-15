But that's not all folks, we mustn't forget the steak knives. Not only will we have a delicious lunch but there will be a parade of wedding gowns, some modelled by their owners and others who have slimmed down so much with age that they no longer fit, will be worn by friends. When you add the champagne, the laughter and the opportunity to catch up with so many friends, it's going to be an unmissable day.