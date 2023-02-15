Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Que Club backgrounds and talents of members key to best helping community

By Pam Nankivell
February 15 2023 - 5:25pm
Parkes Que committee - Dot Bradley, Raelene Rout, Miriam Luyt, Kay Craft, Wendy Neville, Lyndall Bowen and Cathy Clarke. Absent were new president Kath Whitchurch and vice president Ann-Marie Winter. Picture supplied

It's the last month of summer and the first month of Que's new board and they are geared up to roar into action. Already you can visit the Parkes Services Club and buy your $30 tickets for the International Women's Day Luncheon, on Sunday, March 12.

