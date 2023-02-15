It's the last month of summer and the first month of Que's new board and they are geared up to roar into action. Already you can visit the Parkes Services Club and buy your $30 tickets for the International Women's Day Luncheon, on Sunday, March 12.
On I.W.D. we both celebrate the achievements of women and consider the enormous amount still needed to ensure that they are treated with equality, fairness, respect and safety everywhere in the world.
At this year's celebration we will have two very successful women to speak to us, coincidentally both daughters of Que members. They are Tiffany Steel, back living in Parkes and running the Elvis Festival and Dr Julia Sgarlata, now practising medicine in Orange, and they have very interesting stories to tell.
But that's not all folks, we mustn't forget the steak knives. Not only will we have a delicious lunch but there will be a parade of wedding gowns, some modelled by their owners and others who have slimmed down so much with age that they no longer fit, will be worn by friends. When you add the champagne, the laughter and the opportunity to catch up with so many friends, it's going to be an unmissable day.
Kath Whitchurch is our new president, and she was off to a great start missing in action with Covid at our AGM with Covid. Now she's fighting fit again, and as this is her second time of being our leader, we know we are in for a great year.
Que, formerly Quota, is a women's service club so we are all volunteers. At present we have about 50 members of all ages, backgrounds and talents which enables us to do many things for the community very well, while at the same time we make new friends and have lots of fun doing things together. We are always looking for new members, welcoming them and embracing their new ideas.
We are very involved in helping the hearing and speech impaired, and also disadvantaged women and children everywhere.
We put on events like this IWD and the Melbourne Cup luncheons, as well as the Open Gardens for Parkes people, and we cater at the Parkes Jockey Club, have the occasional raffle and raise money in whatever way we can to pay for our community work.
We hope many of you will come to this luncheon, that perhaps some of you may even join our club, but most importantly we ask you to support us whenever you can so that we can continue to make life in Parkes better for everyone.
