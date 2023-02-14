A special place to honour the lives lost when Royal Australian Air Force pilots were training during the war has a home at the Parkes Airport.
And come later this month, there'll be a ceremony to officially open and recognise the space, a commemorative garden at the Parkes Aero Clubhouse.
Parkes has a long history in aviation - its airport becoming a RAAF Base during World War Two, accommodating the RAAF Central Flying School that included the No.1 Air Navigation School, No.2 Wireless Air Gunners School, No.8 Operational Training Unit, and after the war No.87 SQN operated from Parkes.
Former PM Gough Whitlam even graduated from Parkes as a flying officer navigator.
Thanks to a $9500 grant from the NSW Community Building Partnership program, the Parkes Aero Club, which formed in 1948 and still operates from its historic ex-RAAF COMMCEN building, has built a memorial garden in memory of the 22 pilots who lost their lives during training at the flying school, in particular in the No.8 Flight Training Course from 1941-46.
The Parkes RSL Sub Branch organised the plaque to be installed in the garden, while the aero club arranged the rest - new lawn, landscaping, irrigation and fencing.
In more recent times the Historic Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) has occupied a former RAAF hangar at the airport, since 1975. It has been transformed into an aviation museum in its own right by a range of local and HARS volunteers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.