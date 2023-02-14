Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Aero Club installs memorial garden to honour WW2 pilots lost during training

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes RSL Sub Branch secretary Paul Thomas, Warwick Tom from the Parkes Aero Club, RSL Sub Branch president Keith Woodlands and Greg Rout (aero club) with the special plaque. Picture by Christine Little

A special place to honour the lives lost when Royal Australian Air Force pilots were training during the war has a home at the Parkes Airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.