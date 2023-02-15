Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Photos

Coachman Hotel holds second Valentine's Date charity auction with 14 bachelors and bachelorettes

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 8:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes auctioneer Geoff Rice kept the crowds entertained during the Valentine's Date auction at the Coachman Hotel and Meika Lovett (inset) left a little shocked at the winning bid to take her on a dinner date. Pictures by Christine Little

It's hoped Cupid's arrow will strike again following the Coachman Hotel's Valentine's Date charity auction on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.