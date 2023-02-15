It's hoped Cupid's arrow will strike again following the Coachman Hotel's Valentine's Date charity auction on Friday night.
When the local pub managers Terrie and Tony Todd held the event for the first time last year - where eligible bachelors (and this year bachelorettes) were on auction for a dinner date on Valentine's Day - there was one couple who continued dating.
One year on, the love birds - one Jarrod Westcott and Maigan Robertson - are still together.
"We have a bit of a success story," Tony said proudly.
It's this success story, and of course raising money for country families of children with cancer that inspired them to run it again.
While the night on February 10 was very light-hearted, in every sense of the word - and a little dysfunctional with "spoken for" bachelors and bachelorettes bidding on other or several individuals - there was some serious spending.
This year's auction raised $1725 for the Country Hope charity, to develop programs and services to support country families.
Parkes livestock and station agent and auctioneer by day Geoff Rice, was auctioneer by night and kept the crowd entertained and loved-up - not that any of us expected anything less.
From a quick get-to-know-you interview to kick-off each of the bids to calling back and providing advice and encouragement to some bashful beaus and belles, Geoff admitted he struggled selling livestock with names, let alone people.
There were moments though he felt the need to charm his audience and instill some confidence.
"After last year's auction, there is one couple still together," he told the crowd.
"This is long-term, this isn't just raising money, this is here for love," he roused.
More importantly he told those present to "think of the kids".
"If you want to donate - which is better than buying people," Geoff joked, "see [Terrie and Tony]."
Fourteen people bravely stepped up that night, those ales in their hands most certainly provided some assistance.
A few Irishmen were thrown into the mix to spice things up.
And a number of visitors currently working in the town featured as well.
Sparks flew - or that could have just been the reflection from all the phone cameras capturing the love and laughs in the air - but local girl Alice Maier was caught by surprise to be the night's highest bidding entrant at $300.
It must have been the promise Alice made that her nan "would knit a shirt" for the highest bidder that won the lucky lad over.
Tony and Terrie were pleased with the outcome of their second Valentine's Date charity auction and may consider making it an annual event.
"It all started from when we helped out a local kid with cancer for a few years," Tony said.
"This is just us continuing our raising money."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
