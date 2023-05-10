"Shut down Elizabeth MacGregor and we have a chance at winning the game."
That's just one example of the enormous impact the Parkes league tag player, Spacecat and member of the Western Women's Woodbridge side has on her opponents.
Sydney Roosters scout and Mudgee man Rob McAlpine has heard it from the mouths of her rivals himself.
"The first thing I noticed about Liz was her dynamic speed," McAlpine said.
"She has a great footy IQ, reads the game really well. When she gets the ball she has so much speed.
"She scatters defenders - for example one game I saw her in against the Orange Vipers, I heard them say 'shut down Elizabeth MacGregor and we have a chance at winning the game'."
NRL and NRLW clubs are awake to the talent in the Central West.
Last season McAlpine was out and about watching several junior games across the Central West and spotted MacGregor.
The 16-year-old's incredible skill sent her to a special coaching session on January 18 in Orange with some of the most talented female juniors from the Western division, hosted by the Roosters.
Blake Cavallaro is the current Tarsha Gale coach for the Roosters, as well as being in charge of the under 19s State of Origin side.
He and his staff put roughly 30 junior girls through a training session at Pride Park as a way to identify up-and-coming talent.
McAlpine was delighted by what he saw in general during the Western Women's Rugby League season.
"I've compiled the ones that I believe can do something with their football and progress," he said.
"It's a great thing. I love seeing kids from over the mountains get more opportunities."
The Western Women's Rugby League competition has expanded exponentially to now have five grades with six teams in each.
The training session at Pride Park incorporated a range of drills that went from attack to defence before a video session to end the day.
Cavallaro said the day's activities were designed to give girls a taste at what being part of the Roosters could look like.
While too young to currently represent the Roosters, their development program is designed to prepare players like MacGregor for the under 19s Tarsha Gale Cup.
MacGregor is one of six players from the Western Women's competition in the development team.
On top of that there are three Western talents in the Roosters' Tarsha Gale squad - one from Bathurst and two from Orange.
McAlpine said MacGregor was already earmarked before the training day "to do some stuff this year".
"But the Orange session was what accelerated her into the program," he said.
"As soon as [Cavallaro] saw her, by the end of the session she was invited to train with the Tarsha Gale squad.
"She's just a genuine footballer, she's an athlete and she has a bright future."
And a few months in travelling down to Sydney it's already paying off for the teenager who is tearing up the field in her first year in the league tag seniors competition with the Parkes Spacecats.
In round three alone, on April 30, MacGregor scored four of the Spacecats' six tries - two of them just three minutes apart, catapulting them to a very convincing 30-12 victory over Nyngan.
Stay tuned we hope to talk to the girl herself in the coming weeks on how it's all going.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
