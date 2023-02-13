In the individual event Ian Phipps was back to his best coming in with a 42 point score. He has been lowering his score weekly and it was only a matter of time before he was atop of the leader board again. The chasing pack was headed up by Mick Bond with a great score of 41 points, he was a magician around the greens, Matthew Spedding scored a good individual total of 38 points and was joined on that score by Mick Jeffress and John Pearce.