Duo hauls in good team score in 4 Ball Aggregate stableford at the Parkes Golf Club

By Peter Bristol
February 13 2023 - 2:44pm
Robert Lea kept his form in full focus at the Parkes Golf Club recently. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Saturday was the 4th round of the BWR Summer Competition which was a 4 Ball Aggregate stableford with an individual in conjunction, and there were 70 players in the event. To win this event you needed both players to be scoring well on each hole.

