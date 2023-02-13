Saturday was the 4th round of the BWR Summer Competition which was a 4 Ball Aggregate stableford with an individual in conjunction, and there were 70 players in the event. To win this event you needed both players to be scoring well on each hole.
The winners were out early to avoid the heat and this provided the key with Aaron Drabsch and Joseph Tanswell hauling in a good team score of 77 points but they had to withstand a countback with the wily foxes Ian Phipps and Phil Smith also hitting a combined team form to score the same points. Another team of early starters Mick Bond and Peter Bristol knocked up 75 points, mainly on the back of Mick. Matthew Spedding and Michael Thomas also hit a credible 74 points.
In the individual event Ian Phipps was back to his best coming in with a 42 point score. He has been lowering his score weekly and it was only a matter of time before he was atop of the leader board again. The chasing pack was headed up by Mick Bond with a great score of 41 points, he was a magician around the greens, Matthew Spedding scored a good individual total of 38 points and was joined on that score by Mick Jeffress and John Pearce.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - on the Dirt Doctor 1st won by Charlie Kaehler at 180cm, Parkes Ready Mix Concrete 9th won by Cath Coates at 354cm, Harvey Norman 11th won by Aaron Drabsch at 253cm, the Westlime 15th won by Brendon Simpson at 314cm and the 18th won by Peter Bristol at 44cm. The lucrative 11th was won by treasurer Richard Hamilton at 349cm.
Ball winners were Mick Bond 41, Matthew Spedding, Mick Jeffress, John Pearce 38, Rob Rea, Michael Thomas, Phil Bishop, Jack Matthews, Bruce Symonds, Rob Hey, Brendon Simpson 36, Rob Norman, Scott Winter 35.
The Captain vs President was won by the Captain Cath 173 to David's 166.
Next week is an 18 Hole Fourball Multiplier Medley Stableford/Individual in Conjunction 5th and final round BWR Accountants & Advisors Summer Competition Sponsored by BWR Accountants & Advisors.
On Sunday the Pennants teams travelled to Cowra and returned with mixed success.
The No1 side went down 4-1 to the strong Wellington side with only Jack Elliott getting up. In the No 2s, a side with the potential to go all the way - Luke Clarke, Blake Smith and Anthony Riach - all had strong wins to lead the side to a 3/2 victory against rivals Forbes. In the No 3s Jake Thompson, Andrew Bourke, Peter Amor and Ray White all had solid wins to record a 4/1 victory against the Duntryleague team.
