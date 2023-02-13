Each February the Parkes Day VIEW Club members have many reports to listen to and check that all are accurate. The usual word for this is "challenging". We heard the summary of what happened last year, including the president's summary, and the treasurer's report.
We had our AGM, and elected our 2023 committee of 13, including the president, secretary, treasurer, vice president, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, delegate, publicity officer, and five program officers.
Adrienne Bradley from the Parkes Evening VIEW Club, conducted the AGM for us, and we thank her for giving her time and effort to assist the club in this aspect.
Of course there was a December 2022 report from our secretary too. It reminded us of the great time we had celebrating Christmas and the end of the year.
We noted that one of our members, Shirley Barklimore, has been a member of VIEW Club for 30 years, and that she received a badge to wear that acknowledged this significant event!
And what does VIEW Club do? VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women. The club supports the education of students through the Smith Family Learning for Life program, ensuring that they have what they need for the school year.
Sounds interesting to you? Join us - just contact our secretary Wendy to say that you'll be there! Phone 0497 017 456 for the March 7 meeting.
