Parkes Day VIEW Club elects 2023 committee and looks forward to another year

By Sue McLennan, Publicity Officer
February 14 2023 - 7:00am
Parkes Day VIEW Club's 2023 committee, back, Pat Montgomery, Elvi Collins, Pam Patrick, Zelma Fisher, Krys Szabo and Wendy Stoker; front, Margaret Newham, Clare Dunne, Sue McLennan and Collen Carter. Picture supplied

Each February the Parkes Day VIEW Club members have many reports to listen to and check that all are accurate. The usual word for this is "challenging". We heard the summary of what happened last year, including the president's summary, and the treasurer's report.

