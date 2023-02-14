Parkes Champion-Post

Two Parkes Pirates bowlers have qualified for two different senior state play-offs

By Contributed
Updated February 15 2023 - 9:28pm, first published 9:28am
Parkes' Zone Senior 4's champions (not in order) Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee, Guy Ellery and Mark Dwyer who have qualified for the state play-offs. Picture Facebook

