Zone bowls
Three very proud Parkes Pirates Bowlers excelled 2 weeks ago in the Zone Over 60's triples competition played at Cowra. Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee and Brett Frame are Zone champions and will be representing the Club at the State Finals in September. Dazza, Gaz and Baldy played brilliantly, defeating champion teams from Grenfell and Orange to advance to the prestigious State titles playoffs in the Over 60's finals.
Last weekend the Zone Senior 4's finals were played at Cowra. Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee, Guy Ellery and Mark Dwyer have advanced to the State title playoffs after defeating Cowra in the final. A very tense high standard match featured brilliant team Bowls, the Pirates were able to sustain the pressure and hold their nerves and edge out Cowra in a thriller, winning by 4 shots.
Parkes Bowling & Sports Club Bowlers and Members are very proud of these 2 Teams' achievements and congratulate each Bowler on making it to the State matches.
Thursday social bowls
Eighteen social bowlers enjoyed pleasant conditions on Thursday playing one game of triples and three games of pairs. The evergreen John Carr played against his fellow Club Life Member John Ward, leading for Al Affleck and John Corcoran against Wardy, Bob & Geoff Freeman. Team Corcoran won the chocolates, winning 24 shots to 11.
In a low scoring game, Mal Porter and Ian Simpson battled hard against Chris Harrison and Tony Riordan but were not in the same class, losing by 10 shots to 17. Chris has returned to the greens after a short break and is back to his consistent best.
A closely fought game was broken open on the 16th end when Mike Valentine and the durable Col Mudie scored 4 shots, breaking the deadlock with Rob Irving and Col Hayward. Mike and Col Mudie were able to hold off a late challenge from Rob and Col, winning 19 shots to 14.
In a high standard game played over just 16 ends, Ray Jones and Guy Ellery fell 1 shot short against George Bradley and Gary McPhee, losing 19 shots to 20. George and Gaz scored a 6 on the 8th end, only to drop 5 shots on the next end, but were able to hold off the blue Bowl Bowlers to enjoy bragging rights.
Saturday social bowls
A hot North-Easterly sea breeze kept the 16 Bowlers nice and hot last Saturday as they played two games of triples and 1 game of social pairs.
Joanne Simpson, Chris Harrison and Col Mudie put Marty Tighe, Bob Freeman and Paul Kirwan to the sword early, and they didn't let them get a sniff in all game, playing good tight bowls, winning 26 shots to 13.
John Carr and Geoff Freeman had a good tussle against Tony Riordan and Col Hayward in a game in which the margin between the 2 teams was never more than 3 shots. John and Geoff were able to maintain a lead long enough, to make it to the 21st end, winning by 19 shots to 16.
Streaking to 13 shots to nil lead after just 7 ends was almost not enough for Ray Jones, John Ward and Jake Brown as they scored only another 7 shots over the 20 ends against Arthur Corbett, Rob Irving and Mick Simpson. Team Brown eventually prevailed over a very fast finishing Team Simpson, winning by just 2 shots, 20 to 18.
On Wednesday, February 8 we had social bowls.
Winners were Helen Clark, Chris Dunn and Alan Curteis winning 18+14. Runners-up were Paul Lewin and Gene Rapp winning 13+8.
Marble 12 came out and the Margins were 1, 8 and 14. The Jackpot next week is $264.
On Thursday, February 9 we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Winners were Swampies, Swingin' T*ts, Sewer Rats and Legs 11. Even after a couple of losses the Unbelievable's remain on top half a point clear of the Swingin' T*ts with only one round to play.
On Saturday, February 11 we had social bowls. Winners were Myra Townsend, Ray Griffith, Helen Clark and Junior Thorne winning 15+8. Runners-up were Wally Grant, George Greenhalgh and Gene Rapp.
Over the weekend we had 3 teams in Narromine and one team in Orange for the Zone 4 Fours. Two of our teams in Narromine made the finals and unfortunately went down in the first rounds. We thank all of our bowlers that represented the club over the last couple of weekends in the Zone Championships.
The last round of the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs is on Thursday, February 16 at 6pm. Social bowls on Saturday, February 18 and the first round of Pennants on Sunday, February 19 at 11am.
With Pennants starting this week please check the board to see where you are playing and confirm your availability with your team managers.
In the club on Friday, February 17 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($250), joker draw ($2150) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving up their amazing meals.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Temperature's rising, numbers are dropping, but still 13 keen lassies came out to play on this Valentine's Day!
There were no bouquets delivered, but a few ladies got into the spirit and flirted with jack! We gratefully accepted the attention of our faithful Ground Control! Great job guys, though 'twas watered a little more on one side of the rink, in my opinion!
At a table set for six on rink 10, Frances Charlton/Kay Craft/Elaine Miller and Flo Riseborough/Valmai Westcott/Maria Willcockson nibbled at the points for half the game. Team Miller's appetite was greater and they went on to take all the dessert cake and remaining points for a good win.
On rink 9, Carol Reed/Lea Orr/Jan McPhee could not get a grip on their utensils, allowing Lorraine Baker/Lynn Ryan/Liz Byrne to enjoy their fill of the early points. Team McPhee won 8 of the final 9 ends but could not peg back such a big lead.
Thanks to our faithful Ground Control beaus for all your attention! To the greens!
Over the next two days, we host the 18 players lining up for District Singles - looking forward to some great spectator bowling. Good luck players.
Next Tuesday, February 21 will be our monthly Trading Table. Bring a gift to the value of $10 and join in the fun!
Keep in mind president Merilyn's Gala Day on March 7. Wear crazy hats and mad outfits to join in this Mad Hatter's Day! All welcome - join us for a fun-filled day.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, February 21, call the club, 6862 1446, between 8.30am-9am, with play to begin at 9.30am.
Milk N Mats social roster: Kay Craft.
