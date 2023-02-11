Fatal crash between truck and car closes highway at Daroobalgie

There has been a fatal crash between a car and a truck on the Newell Highway at Daroobalgie this afternoon.
The highway has been closed in both directions and is expected to remained closed for some time.
Live Traffic NSW reported the highway closed near Daroobalgie Road from 3.21pm with emergency services, Transport for NSW, local councils and the Crash Investigation Unit in attendance.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known but police have confirmed it is fatal. It is also not yet known how many people are involved.
There are ongoing police investigations, which are expected to take some time.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route. There are diversions in place for northbound and southbound traffic.
For southbound traffic from Parkes, take the Parkes-Eugowra Road towards Eugowra and The Escort Way to Forbes.
For northbound traffic from Forbes, take The Escort Way towards Eugowra and Parkes-Eugowra Road to Parkes.
This route is suitable for all vehicles, including B-doubles, and will add around 30 minutes to your travel time.
Details surrounding the crash will be updated as soon as they become available.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
