The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Central West for intense rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones.
The Bureau has said an upper trough is combining with an unstable environment and is triggering severe thunderstorms across the state.
The severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Southern Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes and Riverina districts.
Locations which may be affected include Yass, Parkes, Wagga Wagga, Young, Gundagai and Junee.
There's also predictions for intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding in the Metropolitan (Sydney) and parts of the Hunter, Illawarra and Central Tablelands districts.
Greenwell Point has recorded 178mm in two hours to 6am this morning, Lake Conjola recorded 68mm in two hours to 6.35am, Nowra (Fishermans Repeater) 72mm and Shellharbour Airport 73mm in one hour to 10.45am.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The Bureau's next warning is due to be issued by 5.25 pm.
