Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Central West, includes Parkes, Forbes, Young

Updated February 9 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
Parkes, Forbes and Young appear in the Bureau of Meteorology's severe weather warning area that has been issued this afternoon. Picture by Bureau of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Central West for intense rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones.

