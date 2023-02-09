While $160,000 is going to go to new perimeter fencing, solar lighting and a footpath upgrade at Berryman Park in Trundle to make it more accessible and usable for the community; $73,759 to the upgrade of existing amenities and the installation of a disabled access toilet and footpath at Tullamore Memorial Park; and $100,000 to develop a masterplan to 'reimagine' green spaces in the Parkes Shire.