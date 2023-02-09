With a focus on improving outdoor facilities and spaces across the Parkes Shire, funding to the tune of $1 million has been announced for four more projects.
Parkes Shire Council has been granted $1,074, 226 under Round Five of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund to upgrade sporting grounds and parks.
The funds will be used to complete critical rehabilitation works at Cheney Oval, upgrade Berryman Park in Trundle and Tullamore Memorial Park, and to develop a masterplan for greenspaces around the Parkes Shire.
Broken down, most of the funds - $740,467 - will go to the final stage of rehabilitation works at Cheney Oval that's addressing its salinity and drainage problems.
While $160,000 is going to go to new perimeter fencing, solar lighting and a footpath upgrade at Berryman Park in Trundle to make it more accessible and usable for the community; $73,759 to the upgrade of existing amenities and the installation of a disabled access toilet and footpath at Tullamore Memorial Park; and $100,000 to develop a masterplan to 'reimagine' green spaces in the Parkes Shire.
"We are committed to improving the quality of life for families in the Parkes Shire and this funding will provide essential upgrades to some of the most popular public spaces in the area," NSW Nationals Upper House MP Mr Farraway said in his announcement on Thursday.
Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM thanked the NSW Government for their support and said the projects will make a big difference locally.
"These projects will greatly enhance our sporting grounds and parks, making them safer, more accessible, and more enjoyable for everyone," Cr Keith said.
"We are grateful for the support of NSW Government for making these improvements a reality."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.