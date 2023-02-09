Parkes Champion-Post

Cheney Oval, Berryman Park, Tullamore Memorial Park to benefit from $1 million from Stronger Country Communities Fund

Christine Little
By Christine Little
February 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway announced on Thursday that four more projects in the Parkes Shire will receive just over $1 million. Picture supplied

With a focus on improving outdoor facilities and spaces across the Parkes Shire, funding to the tune of $1 million has been announced for four more projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.