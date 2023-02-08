Bonza! Our own Aussie Biscuits to be sold on new airline

You little beauty! People who choose to fly on Australia's newest airline will be able to nibble on bikkies baked right here in Forbes.
Bonza has included Aussie Biscuits in its all-Australian menu as flights go on sale.
It's exciting news for Aussie Biscuits, Forbes, and the 23 supported employees here, says Business Manager Brett Thompson.
"We're just so proud of how far we've come and how much traction we've managed to get with big businesses like Bonza, Sydney Airport and Pelican Airways," Mr Thompson said.
"After we established our partnership Fly Pelican, we heard of the new Bonza Airlines setting up and thought our Aussie Biscuits would be a great fit to their branding and vision.
"They agreed we would be a great fit and it went from there.
"Bonza is also interested in the Social Enterprise factor of our business - we're committed to supporting people with a disability to live a great life, and we do this in part by investing our business revenue back into our Supported Employment program.
"This element of Aruma and Aussie Biscuits helped to cement this partnership with Bonza."
Biscuits are still baking in the Forbes factory, although the retail store and tours were put on hold after last year's flooding when about six inches of water went through the Rankin Street premises.
They were closed from November 14 to mi-December, and Mr Thompson said work continues to replace some walls and flooring.
While orders were back-filled from stock held in the Newcastle facility, the local team shortened their Christmas closure to get back on top of things.
"Luckily production equipment was not impacted, which was thanks to other Aruma teams in the area pitching in to help bring all precious equipment and ingredients up onto makeshift shelving and elsewhere within and surrounding the factory," Mr Thompson said.
The team has rallied around one supported employee who lost her home in the floods.
"We're doing everything possible to support her," Mr Thompson said.
"We raised more than $20,000 in our flood appeal to staff, customers, families and the broader community, which will all go towards helping impacted Supported Employees, employees, customers and families get back on their feet."
The Bonza partnership follows a similar announcement with Air Pelican late last year, and you'll find Aussie Biscuits in all sorts of places including Crown Plaza Hunter Valley, Novotel Newcastle, Tourism Holiday Parkes, Sydney Airport, Expresso Services and more.
It's a great sign of the business's solid future, Mr Thompson said.
"They do signify a future of growth," he said.
"The more we grow, the more we can employ people with a disability to learn new skills, make lots of friends, and build their confidence and independence - all while having fun.
"We encourage everyone to jump online and order some bikkies so we can get back to supporting people with a disability to build their skills and continue friendships at work with Aussie Biscuits."
