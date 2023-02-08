Parkes Champion-Post

Bonza! Our own Aussie Biscuits to be sold on new airline

February 9 2023 - 9:00am
Aussie Biscuits has been chosen to feature on the all-Australian menu of the new Bonza airline. Promotional picture supplied

You little beauty! People who choose to fly on Australia's newest airline will be able to nibble on bikkies baked right here in Forbes.

