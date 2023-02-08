Parkes firefighters were called to a bushfire that was threatening a substation in Pat Meredith Drive last Thursday.
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW and multiple Rural Fire Service crews were called to the area at 2.06pm and worked quickly to extinguish the blaze before it reached the substation.
RFS firefighters remained on scene afterwards to extinguish hot spots.
Two days later, firefighters were called to a gas leak in Hill Street and were confronted with a strong smell of gas when they arrived at 9.02pm.
"The gas monitor was used and picked up a high reading near a recently installed pit," Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW reported on its Facebook page.
"A gas company was called while Pump 417 set up fire protection and closed the road off."
"Residents were informed to stay inside until the repair could be fixed."
Meanwhile Parkes Shire Council was disappointed to discover the Liberty Swing at Kelly Reserve had been vandalised last Thursday night.
They have been forced to close the swing to the public for repairs until further notice.
"Council has a zero-tolerance policy for this sort of behaviour and we urge anyone who has any information regarding this vandalism incident to contact the Parkes Police [on 6862 9999]," it wrote on its Facebook page.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.