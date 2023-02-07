The NSW Government has circled in on Bogan Gate, cheques in tow, with more funding announced for the little town.
The Bogan Gate Tennis Club has received $563,000 to refurbish its clubhouse and for surface upgrades to its courts in the latest round of the NSW Liberal and National Government's Infrastructure Grants program.
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway visited the club on January 27 and said the funding will be put towards transforming the club into a community hub that all community members can enjoy.
"This funding will deliver an upgraded clubhouse that is accessible to everyone in and around Bogan Gate," he said.
"Renovations will not only enhance the on-site female facilities but will also see disability access improved, which is an important first step in encouraging inclusion both in Bogan Gate and in tennis.
"This project will also see the local community thrive through the development of a hub where local families can socialise and build connections in an inclusive environment."
The announcement came just six days after $100,000 was presented for upgrades at the town's Burrawang Park.
Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said funding under the Infrastructure Grants program is made possible by the ClubGrants Category 3, which reinvests profits from registered clubs' gaming machines into community projects.
"The NSW Government is committed to supporting communities and community focused organisations carry out the very important work they do," Minister Anderson said.
"Since 2015, the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program has provided $91 million, supporting more than 600 not-for-profit projects in sports, recreation, community infrastructure, arts and culture and disaster readiness."
