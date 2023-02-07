Disco Sounds at the Pavilion had hundreds of people boogying into the night on Saturday.
The second installment of a series of Sounds at the Pavilion events at Cooke Park made possible by funds from the Reconnecting Regional NSW program, the February 4 concert was extremely popular.
It was estimated that 1300 people attended the event that featured Parkes band Foxxy Cleopatra and Disco Revolution who rocked the pavilion stage for hours with many classics.
Attendees were loving every moment of it.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
