Parkes Champion-Post

Cowra, Canowindra and Dubbo's Young Women to represent Zone 6 at Sydney Royal Easter Show

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated February 7 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Zone 6 finalists off to the Sydney Royal are Joanna Balcombe (Canowindra), Sarah Wood (Cowra Show Society), and Maree Pobje (Dubbo Show Society). Picture AgShows NSW

Cowra's and Canowindra's Young Woman entrants have been selected to represent Zone 6 in the final of The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman of the Year competition, with Parkes' Sarah Townsend just missing out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.