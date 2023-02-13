A Canowindra man who hasn't held a driver's licence for 13 years and was caught behind the wheel with drugs in his system, has been convicted and fined in court.
Isaac Symington of Tilga Street was convicted in his absence in Parkes Local Court on December 8 of unlicensed person drive vehicle on road, possess prohibited drug and drive vehicle with illicit drug present in his blood.
Magistrate Brett Thomas fined the 32-year-old $300 for each of his first two matters and a further $600 for driving with an illicit drug in his system.
Symington was also disqualified from driving for six months.
According to police documents tendered in court, Symington was driving a white Mazda sedan in High Street in Parkes about 9.30pm on September 10 last year when he was stopped for a random breath test.
Police asked for his licence to which he replied "I don't have one". Checks revealed Symington's licence expired in May 2009.
He returned a negative breath test but an oral fluid test produced a positive detection to cannabis and methamphetamine.
Officers conducted a search of Symington and the car, spotting a small camouflage bag on the dashboard. Inside it was a small clear resealable bag containing cannabis leaf that weighed 1.25 grams, police said.
Symington admitted to having the cannabis, saying "I forgot that was there", the report read.
A secondary oral fluid test at the Parkes Police Station came back negative. The remainder of the sample was placed in a sealed vial and sent to the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service at Lidcombe for analysis, which came back positive.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.