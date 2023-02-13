Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Isaac Symington of Canowindra fined, disqualified for driving and drug matters

By Court Reporter
February 14 2023 - 6:30am
Parkes Local Court. File picture

A Canowindra man who hasn't held a driver's licence for 13 years and was caught behind the wheel with drugs in his system, has been convicted and fined in court.

