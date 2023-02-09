A Parkes magistrate hopes the 75 hours of community service he's handed a young man who stood before him for break, enter and theft will benefit him in more ways than one.
Matthew Flood of Close Street, Parkes pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on December 8 to unlawfully obtaining goods and aggravated break and enter dwelling in company, stealing items valued less than $60,000.
Magistrate Brett Thomas told the 20-year-old he couldn't ignore the amounts involved in his offences before convicting him.
"I'll take into account your early pleas and that you have family in Sydney, but my concern is it appears that Sydney is what's got you into trouble," he said.
The magistrate handed him a 12-month community corrections order for both offences and 75 hours of community service.
"What I've seen people do with community service is that they've turned it into full-time work, hopefully that might assist you as well," Magistrate Thomas said.
According to the police documents tendered in court, Flood is unemployed and these charges are his first recorded in NSW.
About 2.33am on July 9 last year, Flood and two co-accuseds gained entry into a cafe and coffee roasting business in Chippendale by unknown means via a locked rear door.
They loitered on the ground and first floors for about 20 minutes, according to police, before stealing four laptops, an iPad, iPhone AirPod Pros with a wireless charging case, boom speaker, three Canon camera lens, microphone system and accessory bag, microphone, speaker and a Supreme duffle bag.
The theft was caught on CCTV which allowed officers to identify Flood.
Flood and the co-accuseds left the premises about 2.54am. Shortly afterwards they were seen peering into car windows in Macarthur Street in Ultimo using a handheld torch.
Police attended the location and Flood fled, running about 100m before officers apprehended one of the co-accuseds. Flood caught up with the police, speaking to them.
Officers conducted a search, finding a variety of items inside a black backpack. A DCLR camera, sunglasses, a set of scales, a box of the business' roasted coffee beans, an SD card, two pairs of gloves and a black balaclava were among the items found in the bag.
The combined property was worth $5458.
Flood said he "found them on the street" when asked about the items, the report read. Police asked what he intended to do with them and he admitted he was going to sell them.
Flood was arrested and conveyed to Surry Hills Police Station, where he declined an interview.
During further police enquiries on July 12, police said a number of the items found on Flood at the time of his arrest were stolen during a break and enter at the cafe in Chippendale.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.