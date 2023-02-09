Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Matthew Flood appears in Parkes Local Court after thousands of dollars' worth of items stolen from Sydney cafe

By Court Reporter
February 10 2023 - 9:58am
Parkes Local Court. File picture

A Parkes magistrate hopes the 75 hours of community service he's handed a young man who stood before him for break, enter and theft will benefit him in more ways than one.

