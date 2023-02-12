"If you do not stop your behaviour, you will find yourself in custody and you'll be there for a long time," a magistrate has warned a Parkes man who stood before him for a domestic violence matter.
Lyle Field of Forbes Road was found guilty in Parkes Local Court on December 8 for stalking/intimidating with intent to cause fear of physical harm and failing to appear in accordance with bail.
"My concern about you is that you've appeared before the court the last couple of times for matters involving domestic violence but with different people, that to me is a real concern of your behaviour," Magistrate Brett Thomas told the 22-year-old.
"With your level of violence, you're going to find yourself in the same position as you were when there were warrants out for your arrest.
"You're only a young man."
Magistrate Thomas fined Field $750 and reimposed his community corrections order.
"I don't do it too often because I believe it sets people up to fail but for you I will have you abstain from alcohol because that is your problem," Magistrate Thomas said.
He also convicted Field of his second offence but gave no penalty.
According to police documents tendered in court, there had been tension between Field and the victim since a previous conversation about him moving.
Field was attending a house party in Medlyn Street, Parkes on November 5 last year when the victim and a passenger arrived at 5am to pick him up.
The victim asked Field to get in the car as there was "imminent danger" of a fight about to break out between separate party goers, the police report read.
Field hopped into the back seat of the car, sitting behind the victim, threatened to hit him and said that he "won't wake up breathing", before he exited the car and returned to the party.
The victim left the location out of fear of an altercation. A short time later Field arrived home knocking on all the windows and doors, asking for the victim.
Police attended the residence about 5.50am after receiving reports Field had a knife, but after searching him, no knife was found.
Field was arrested and conveyed to Parkes Police Station, during which he told police that no altercation had occurred with the victim.
According to officers, Field had told them that "if he had said anything (to the victim) he didn't mean to cause fear."
Police said the victim had fears of a future physical altercation as did they.
On November 10, Field was due to appear in Parkes Local Court but did not show and two warrants were issued for his arrest.
