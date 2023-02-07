Results were: John Wright, Rob Tinker and Ray Jones defeated Col Miller, Bob Freeman and Rob Irving by 20 shots to 15; Bernie Mitchell, Rhona Went and Nathan Reynolds defeated John Carr, Tony Riordan and Liz Byrne by 33 shots to 20; Noel Johnstone and Steve Turner provided a free Bowls lesson, winning comfortably against Elaine Miller and Marty Tighe; Maureen Baille and George Boatswain defeated Maureen Miller and Col Hayward by 24 shots to 22; Chris Harrison and Geoff Freeman had an 18 shots all draw with George Bradley and Col Mudie; John Corcoran and Mike Valentine 25 defeated Jim Blake and Mal Porter 10; Graeme Dixon and John Ward defeated John Niddrie and Ian Simpson by 25 shots to 15.