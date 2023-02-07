Parkes Champion-Post

Lea and Bruce Orr claim terrific win over Cherie and Brett Frame in Mixed Pairs semi-final

By Contributed
Updated February 8 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 10:09am
Liz Byrne, in action last month at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club, will meet Lea and Bruce Orr in the Mixed Pairs final with partner Tony Riordan this weekend. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Parkes bowls

The second semi-final of Mixed Pairs played last Friday saw a terrific win to Lea and Bruce Orr defeating the highly fancied pair of Cherie and Brett Frame.

