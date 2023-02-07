The second semi-final of Mixed Pairs played last Friday saw a terrific win to Lea and Bruce Orr defeating the highly fancied pair of Cherie and Brett Frame.
Lea Orr was in 'orr-some' form, leading from the front and consistently setting up the head, making it difficult for the Frames to get into the match.
The final of the Mixed Pairs will be played between Lea and Bruce Orr against Tony Riordan and Liz Byrne this weekend.
Thursday social bowls
Twenty four social bowlers enjoyed pleasant conditions on Thursday playing two games of triples and three games of pairs.
The results were: George Bradley, John Niddrie and Arthur Corbett won 16 shots to 15 over Jim Blake, Bob Freeman and Marty Tighe; Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee and Brett Frame easily defeated Rob Irving, Steve Turner and Eddie McPhee; Mal Porter and Col Hayward defeated Col Woods and Ian Simpson 28 shots to 12; John Ward and John Wright 24 defeated John Carr and Tony Riordan by 24 shots to 18; Ray Jones and Greg Townsend were too strong for Graeme Dixon and Col Mudie winning by 25 shots to 14.
Thirty two social bowlers played 2 games of triples and 5 games of pairs on Saturday.
Results were: John Wright, Rob Tinker and Ray Jones defeated Col Miller, Bob Freeman and Rob Irving by 20 shots to 15; Bernie Mitchell, Rhona Went and Nathan Reynolds defeated John Carr, Tony Riordan and Liz Byrne by 33 shots to 20; Noel Johnstone and Steve Turner provided a free Bowls lesson, winning comfortably against Elaine Miller and Marty Tighe; Maureen Baille and George Boatswain defeated Maureen Miller and Col Hayward by 24 shots to 22; Chris Harrison and Geoff Freeman had an 18 shots all draw with George Bradley and Col Mudie; John Corcoran and Mike Valentine 25 defeated Jim Blake and Mal Porter 10; Graeme Dixon and John Ward defeated John Niddrie and Ian Simpson by 25 shots to 15.
On Wednesday, February 1 we had social bowls.
Winners were Alan Curteis, Peter White and Myra Townsend winning 14+2. Runners-up were Blake Strudwick and Paul Lewin winning 13+6.
Marble 14 came out and the Margins were 2, 5 and 6. The jackpot next week is $250.
On Thursday, February 2 we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Winners were the Swampies, Swingin' T*ts, Outhouses' and Legs 11. Leaving the Unbelievable's on top of the ladder.
On Saturday, February 4 we had social bowls. Winners were Graham Thomson, Gene Rapp and Lorraine Baker winning 15+15. Runners-up were George Greenhalgh and Terry Clothier winning 14+1.
We had 5 teams represent the club in the Zone 4 Triples over the weekend with one team making the finals but unfortunately not making it past the first round.
Championships
With all the bowling on over the weekend we only had one game of Minor Pairs played and that saw Wally Grant and Alan Curteis defeat Paul Townsend and Clive Stibbard.
This week the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs is on Thursday, February 9 at 6pm and social bowls on Saturday, February 11 at 1pm. Names in 30 minutes before start times and everyone is welcome.
We have 4 teams representing the club in the Zone 4 fours over the coming weekend and we wish them the best of luck.
In the club on Friday, February 10 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($200), joker draw ($2100) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving up their amazing meals.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Sixteen players took to the green on Tuesday, in fairly hot weather.
Rink 8 was a pairs game... C. Reed and L. Byrne flew out of the boxes, leaving K. Craft and C. Frame not being able to score until the 10th end. A good fight back, but Liz's team took the win.
Rink 9 pairs... L. Ryan and R. Went against M. Iffland and J. McPhee, a fairly close game, however Marja and Jan took the win.
Another pairs game, saw L. Keane and L. Baker opening their account early with some good shots. But V. Westcott and J. Simpson kept them honest and took the win.
Finally there was a triples game... Fairly close game saw the birthday girl F. Charlton, F. Dixon and B. Johnstone winning over C. Cox, E. Miller and R. Morgan.
A lovely lunch was provided by everyone alongside a cake Lyn Ryan cooked for our birthday girl Francis Charlton.
Thanks as always to our green keepers.
Next Wednesday, February 15, District Singles commences at our club, good luck to all who have entered.
Also March 7 we have our gala day (President Merilyn) will post flyer on our page.
Please come along, will be a fun-filled day.
We will have a trading table on February 21.
Any ladies out in our community looking for something to do on a Tuesday, come along. We will supply bowls for you.
To play next Tuesday call 6862 1446 between 8:30am to 9am for a 9:30am start.
Gwenda and Rhona are on the table.
Social next Tuesday - Milk n Mats is Chris Cox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.