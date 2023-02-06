Parkes dominates veterans golf awards but Forbes takes all nearest-to-pins

After winning the encouragement award a few weeks ago Parkes leftie John Pearce showed his versatility in twin-towns veterans golf by taking out last week's competition played at Parkes.
Pearce put together a solid 42 points for the 18 hole to win by two points from Parkes veterans president Peter Bristol who got the decision on a count-back from team mate Tony Hendry. Csaba Belly kept it in the host club by taking the encouragement award.
While no Forbes player figured in the awards they showed their talents winning all nearest-to-pins - 11th Don McKeowen (A grade) and Frank Hanns (B), 15th Barry Parker (A) and Ross Williams (B).
Thirty players faced the starter - 17 from Parkes and 13 from Forbes - with Parkes winning the twin-towns on 235 points to Forbes' 220 points.
Ball sweep winners were - 40 points Tony Hendry (P): 39 Brian Matthews (P); 38 Garry Pymont (F) and Dale Stait (P); 37 - Andrew Norton-Knight and Don McKeowen (F); 36 Jeff Haley, Ken Sanderson and Peter Barnes (F), and Lex Hodges, Nym Dziuba, John Fowler and Tom Delminico (P).
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.