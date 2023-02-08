The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - the Dirt Doctor 1st by Rob Hey at 220cm, the Parkes Ready Mix Concrete by Ian Hendry at 212cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Lindsay Elliott at 78cm, the Westlime 15th by Jack Elliott at 117cm and the Central West Glass 18th by Wayne Tucker at 68cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Lindsay Elliott at 78cm this week.