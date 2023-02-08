February Monthly Medal
A mild 25c Saturday greeted the February Monthly Medal golfers in their second medal round for 2023.
Our major sponsor was again Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters with our day sponsors being the golfing buddies Ben Howard, Brendan Chambers, Finne Latu and Anthony Riach. We thank these sponsors for again providing great trophies for the golfers to compete for.
There were 78 golfers, still playing our golf on the back 9 but having re-introduced holes 1 and 9 into the mix. With the course realignment well underway and still ahead of schedule with turf and seeding expected shortly it's starting to build excitement around the golfie.
In A Grade club stalwart Rob Hey stepped up with a 75 off the stick to take the scratch event for the month.
Rob was chased in by Ron Hetherington, Brendan Chambers and Peter Bristol all recording 77's, with Jack Elliott on 78 and Luke Clarke and Phil Bishop on 79s the only A graders under 80.
In the nett event Peter Bristol claimed his first A grade medal prize with 66 nett the best in the grade, just edging out Ron Hetherington on 67 and Andrew Bourke and Wayne Powter on 68, then followed Brendan Chambers and Peter Amor on 69.
In B grade Mick Jeffress was unstoppable with his 83 off the stick beating home visitor Garry Napier on 84, followed in by Wayne Tucker and Lindsay Elliott on 85.
Mick then turned his excellent scratch score into a 65 to scoop the double for the day. Wayne Tucker had a 68 and Simon Hogan a solid 69.
In C grade Tony 'Scrubba' Evans was on fire with an 85 off the stick to beat home David Harwood on 88 with Michael Bond and Usman Cheema on 90.
In the C grade nett Scrubba proved too strong converting his scratch score into a fantastic 64, followed in by the wily fox Rod Luyt and Chris Luke, who didn't make a putt all day, on 68 and David Harwood on 69.
Once again the sought after Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by the score of 26 putts by Luke Clarke, getting his act together for the pennants season. The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was taken out by Ron Hetherington with his 67.
There were some good scores handed in by the lady golfers with newcomer to town Catherine Coates hitting a fine 77 off the stick, Dale Matthews had a 69 nett score and Cath Kelly a 70 nett.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - the Dirt Doctor 1st by Rob Hey at 220cm, the Parkes Ready Mix Concrete by Ian Hendry at 212cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Lindsay Elliott at 78cm, the Westlime 15th by Jack Elliott at 117cm and the Central West Glass 18th by Wayne Tucker at 68cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Lindsay Elliott at 78cm this week.
Ball winners were Wayne Tucker, Rod Luyt, Wayne Powter, Andrew Bourke, Chris Luke 68, Simon Hogan, Dale Matthews, Peter Amor, Brendan Chambers, David Harwood 69, Mark Kelly, Wayne Parker 70.
Pennants
The Parkes pennants sides travelled to Bathurst on Sunday for the first round of the '23 season.
In Division 1 PGC played Cowra winning 3/2:
Aaron Wilkie won 5/3, Jack Elliott lost 1 down, Riall Harrison lost 4/2, Rob Hey won 6/4 and Jack Matthews having his 1st outing in Div 1 won his match 2/1.
In Div 2 we played Mudgee and had a resounding 5/0 win:
Joe Van Opynen 1 up, Anthony Riach 4/3, Steve Edmonds 5/4, Luke Clarke 1up, Michael Thomas 2/0.
In Div 3 we played Wellington and went down 4/1:
Andrew Bourke won 4/3, Peter Amor lost on the 19th, Jake Thompson lost 5/4, Max Medlyn lost 1 down, Stephen Riley lost 10/8.
In the 4s we played Bathurst and lost 3/2:
Finne Latu lost 6/5, Ray White won 3/2, David Speakman lost 4/3, Simon Hogan won 2/1, Matthew Littlewood lost 5/4.
This coming Sat is the 4th round of the BWR Summer Competition and is a 4ball aggregate medley and individual stableford.
