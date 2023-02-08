A Forbes man who has repeatedly got behind the wheel during a six-month disqualification period, has received multiple charges and fines.
Marcus John Smith of Reisling Street, Forbes pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on December 8 to nine driving charges occurring between July 29 and November 5 last year.
The 42-year-old was convicted of four counts of driving a vehicle during a disqualification period and one count each of driving an unregistered car on the road, driving an uninsured car on the road, using a vehicle on the road with motor vehicle tax not paid, not complying with standard headlights and using high beam on an oncoming vehicle.
Magistrate Brett Thomas asked Smith, who was representing himself, why he was driving, to which Smith replied "I was driving down the street to get groceries", referring to one of the occasions.
"But you were disqualified... You are not an exception," Magistrate Thomas said.
Smith said he "got a bit desperate" before telling him he hadn't worked for six months.
Magistrate Thomas handed Smith an eight-month conditional release order for two of his driving while disqualified offences and disqualified him from driving for a further eight months.
He was fined $1400 in total and was convicted with no penalty for his final two offences.
"What that means at the end of the day is there are some fines, two bonds and a total disqualification period of eight months," Magistrate Thomas said.
"Do not drive while you're disqualified otherwise you expose yourself to jail time," he warned.
According to police documents tendered in court, Smith was disqualified from driving from May 17, 2022 to November 17, 2022.
On July 29 police stopped Smith in a silver Holden Colorado in Medlyn Street, Parkes at 9.10pm for a random breath test.
Smith had told the officers when asked for his driver's license that "it was disqualified but it's back and it hasn't come up yet", referring to his Service NSW application on his phone.
Police checks revealed his license was disqualified.
Officers were patrolling the Newell Highway at Parkes about 10.50pm on October 15 when they saw a white Holden Rodeo fail to indicate when turning into Bushman Street, catching their attention.
They followed the car and saw it sped off, turning into McGees Lane and into the rear of an address, Smith stepping out of the driver's seat and attempting to walk inside. Police discovered Smith's license was disqualified after another check.
Four days later police were driving north on Eugowra Road near Parkes about 12.05am when the white Rodeo travelling towards them failed to dim their high beam lights. While passing the car the officers saw its headlights weren't on.
They turned around and stopped Smith who was driving, and discovered the car's registration and insurance had expired in March.
Police asked to see Smith's license to which he replied it wasn't on him but he knew his license number. He also told them he knew his license was disqualified and that he'd been stopped a few days prior for driving while disqualified.
According to police, Smith said he didn't expect police to be travelling on Eugowra Road and was trying to get to work.
In response to his lights not being on, police said Smith told them he had driven through water and the lights turned off, but officers saw the light switch and indicator in the car were missing. Then Smith said he had wired the high beam only.
He was arrested and taken back to Parkes Police Station.
Smith was stopped a final time about 2.20pm on November 5 in a silver Holden Commodore in Dubbo for an RBT, during which officers discovered his license was disqualified.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.