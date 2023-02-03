Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Shire allocated close to $4 million to continue repairing its crumbling roads

Updated February 3 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
The almost $4 million announced for Parkes Shire Council will go to fixing crumbling local roads like this one in Pearce Street, which was in this state in November. Picture by Christine Little

Parkes Shire Council has been allocated just under $4 million to continue repairing its local road network.

