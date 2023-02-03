Parkes Shire Council has been allocated just under $4 million to continue repairing its local road network.
The money is part of the $500 million road repair package that was announced by NSW premier Dom Perrottet on January 3 for a number of regional councils.
Four local government areas in the Orange electorate will receive more than $12.5 million to fix more than 6500 kilometres of local and regional roads.
"All four local government areas have been sent the funding deeds and once the deed is executed the money goes into council coffers," Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said in an announcement on Thursday.
Parkes will receive $3,955,150, while Forbes Shire Council will get $3,395,609 and Orange City Council $937,795.
Cabonne Council has been allocated the greatest portion out of the four councils with $4,234,037.
"After we announced our initial $50 million injection to help fix potholes across regional NSW in November last year a number of councils sat down with me and asked for additional help and funding," Mr Farraway said.
"Communities in the Central West have endured catastrophic flooding and severe wet weather events the region has never seen before and this of course has had a massive impact on councils' road network.
"That is why we have secured an additional $280 million for regional councils to fix their potholes, we also provided cash advancements for emergency disaster funding to eligible councils and have diverted Transport for NSW road crews to help fix local roads in the Central West."
The Regional and Local Roads Repair Program is in addition to the $50 million the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government provided before Christmas to help regional councils carry out emergency pothole patching.
That funding will help to fill an estimated 420,000 potholes on council roads in addition to the more than about 220,000 potholes that government crews have patched inside the last 12 months on state-owned roads.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
