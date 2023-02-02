Parkes wool producers have received an un-beer-lievable thank you gift from a grateful family-owned business.
As the Australian-owned company Quality Wool continues to mark three decades in business, it's been touring the region to personally thank its loyal client base and present them with the 'Q Draught', a limited edition beer brewed to recognise the milestone.
The 'Q Draught' has been made in collaboration with Adelaide-based Pirate Life Brewing, which since 2018 has tenanted the former Dalgety's wool store in Baker Street, Port Adelaide, owned by Quality Wool.
Travelling in a specially-wrapped anniversary van, the commemorative beer was hand-delivered to more than 50 farms in the Central West, with more to follow in coming weeks.
Founded in Port Adelaide in March 1991 by Mark Dyson, Quality Wool has since grown into Australia's largest independently-owned wool broker and buyer.
The company expanded into NSW in 2015, after the acquisition of Western Wool from Olam International, and now has NSW receival stores in Parkes, Orange, Condobolin, Grenfell and Gulargambone.
Quality supports a number of annual events in the Central West including the upcoming Lake Cargelligo Don Brown Memorial and Parkes Merino Flock Ewe Competitions.
Quality Wool's Kane McKay said the recent beer deliveries were an extension of the company's 30th anniversary celebrations, which were delayed initially by COVID-19 border restrictions and more recently, by the flooding crisis in regional NSW.
"We've had to play the waiting game in terms of getting our beer to NSW farms, but hand-delivering it face-to-face was something we were determined to do," Kane said.
"Growers seemed genuinely appreciative and grateful of the gesture to visit them on their farms to say thank you and present the beer to them, which tells us it was absolutely worth waiting for."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.