Parkes Champion-Post

Push for Western Division instead of Peter McDonald Premiership champions to play in Presidents Cup

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
February 3 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 season will be the first time a four-grade Western-wide competition has been staged and there are some blockbuster games on the schedule.

HELLO, goodbye and welcome back - the schedule for a new era in Western rugby league has been released and now board member Wayne Boyd says it's time to "get on with it".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.