Doug Bicket Memorial Ewe Competition on again, features impressive field of entrants

By Garry O'Brien
February 15 2023 - 8:00am
The "Pinadari" Flock of Geoff Cole was assessed at last year's Doug Bicket Memorial Ewe Competition. Picture supplied

Parkes Show Society is gearing up to stage its annual Doug Bicket Memorial Ewe Competition which will take place on Friday, February 24.

