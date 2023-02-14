Parkes Show Society is gearing up to stage its annual Doug Bicket Memorial Ewe Competition which will take place on Friday, February 24.
Doug was a tireless worker on the Parkes Show Committee, most particularly in the merino sheep section and had a strong passion for the merino industry.
Doug helped launch the competition and was a regular on the bus trip, never short of a story for whoever was lucky enough to be close by.
The seasonal conditions have been outstanding, with plenty of rainfall and plentiful feed on offer.
Whilst the amazing season has brought with it new challenges in managing sheep, it is sure to have produced some quality lines of young ewes that will present in top condition.
An impressive field of entrants have been assembled, obviously eager to display their flocks in peak condition so the judges are sure to have a tough time reaching agreement over which team is crowned this year's champion.
An inspection of the Show Society wether trial teams will also be included as this trial enters its final year.
The day has grown significantly in recent years with spectators eager to assess a good cross section of merino bloodlines run under a range of management systems and environments.
Industry representatives will be on hand throughout the day to update attendees on all the latest advancements, technologies, markets and management strategies.
An air-conditioned coach has been arranged to ensure spectators are able to travel from property to property in total comfort and allow for stories and experiences to be shared throughout the day.
An invitation is extended to anyone interested in attending this networking day for the merino industry, departure will be 7.30am from the Parkes Town Bowling Club.
The day will conclude with a barbecue tea and presentations to the prize winners. Cost of the day is $30 which includes the bus trip, morning tea, lunch and barbecue tea.
To register your interest and book a spot please email secretary@parkesshow.org.au or phone Liz on 0467 622 580.
