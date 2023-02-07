Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Nanny Nellie's descendants to tell her story through powerful documentary partly filmed in Parkes

By Renee Powell
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:52am, first published February 7 2023 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sculpture is packed in a crate, and wrapped in a sheet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.