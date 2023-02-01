Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Orange to host zone final of the AgShows NSW Young Woman competition

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
February 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Townsend was named Parkes' Young Woman for 2022, accepting the baton from 2021 Showgirl Rebecca Bicket. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Parkes' 2022 Young Woman Sarah Townsend is off to Orange this weekend, vying for a top three spot in the NSW final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.