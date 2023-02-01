Parkes' 2022 Young Woman Sarah Townsend is off to Orange this weekend, vying for a top three spot in the NSW final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
For the first time in 24 years, Orange has been selected to host the regional final of the prestigious Young Woman competition.
Formerly known as Miss Showgirl, the statewide Young Woman competition and this year Orange Show Society, now in its 61st year, will host the zone 6 final on Saturday, February 4.
The final will see young female ambassadors from Bathurst to Bourke, Coonamble to Condobolin, Warren to Wellington and Grenfell to Gilgandra compete through a range of challenges during the day. The Young Women are no longer referred to as Miss in NSW and the main requirement is they be aged under 26.
Each of the ambassadors have been identified as young leaders who will promote agricultural shows across NSW.
Zone 6 Young Woman final coordinator Jaci Norris said from the final, three young women will be selected to represent the region at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April.
The program is designed to develop regional young women.- Final coordinator Jaci Norris
Last year's overall winner announced at the Sydney Royal Easter Show was livestock manager Molly Wright from Peak Hill.
"The program is designed to develop regional young women, which benefits the individual, the local show society, and their communities," Mrs Norris said.
"Interviewing, presenting, and networking skills are all strengthened, and this experience often creates important new opportunities for participants.
As winners of their local Young Woman title run by local show societies, each of the 19 representatives will face a panel of judges to discuss local, regional, state and national topics, answer agricultural and rural questions, and explain their community involvement and ambitions.
"It will be the biggest final in the state," Mrs Norris said.
"It's a tough competition."
The interviews will be held at Hive Orange, ahead of a lunch hosted by the Country Women's Association, and a gala dinner at the Orange Ex-Services' Club.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
