Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Parkes' Indi Kennedy earns NSW Country berth at national titles

By Renee Powell
Updated February 8 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes' Josie Mckenzie (centre back) and Parkes' Indi Kennedy (back right) with the NSW Country girls Under 13s team. Picture supplied.

It's fast and it's physical - it's futsal and some talented young locals stepped onto the national stage for NSW Country at the sport's championships in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.