It's fast and it's physical - it's futsal and some talented young locals stepped onto the national stage for NSW Country at the sport's championships in Melbourne.
Parkes' Indi Kennedy and Forbes' Josie Mckenzie earned NSW Country berths in the Under 13s girls, Forbes' Nick Zannes in the Under 14s boys.
The indoor game required a real shift for all of them, said Josie's dad Doug Mckenzie, who coaches soccer in the region.
"They're playing on a 30 by 20 metre court, five on five, against the best in the country," he said.
The skill level is high and the player's thinking about 50 per cent faster than on the open outdoor field, Mckenzie added.
"It's really physical, it's all one-on-one," he said.
Indi has been playing club soccer in Parkes for four or five years now and she absolutely relished the step up that futsal required at the national level.
She's transitioned from centre back to goalie, starting specialised goalkeeper training in the past year. That's the position that earned her a place in the Country team for nationals.
"It was very different, it was so much faster and more aggressive than I thought it would be," Indi said.
"It was a lot of fun, I loved it."
The girls' Under 13s squad had just eight players, with Josie and Indi newcomers to the indoor version of the game.
The Country girls 13s held Sydney Metro to 1-1 until the final eight minutes of the game, and Western Australia to 3-3 until the final quarter.
They went down to Victoria and Queensland in the next two days, those teams going on to the grand finals.
Considering NSW Country only met the day before their title campaign began, Indi was pretty happy with the result.
"We were only meeting each other for the first time the day before the whole week of nationals," Indi said.
"We got to play a game against the 15 Country girls just as a warm up for us all to get to know each other, for communication and all that, just before the nationals started.
"The other teams had been training since around October last year, so for us to be able to do as well as we did, I reckon we did pretty well."
She'll now be focusing her time and energy on a lot more training in the sport this year.
Mckenzie is excited to be adding to the girls' training with a talent identification program for Western NSW, launching morning as well as afternoon training sessions to bring our district into line with the kids they'll be competing against.
"I've got about 35 aged eight to 12 coming together next Friday, that will be the first step in that development program," he said.
His goal is to offer training to the western region's players so they're skilled up and ready to play at major tournaments like the Futsal Nationals.
"It goes to show that if kids have got ability, if they get training and apply themselves, they have got plenty of opportunity," Mckenzie said.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.