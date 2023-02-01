With a skip in their step, about 164 kindergarten students started their first day of school in Parkes this week.
And while there's a little uncertainty for what's ahead, there's also much excitement, with seeing their friends or making new ones and playing usually topping the list of what these youngsters look forward to in their first days.
Five-year-old Benjamin Skulander was very frank when asked what he thought he might be doing on his first day of kindy at Parkes East Public School, saying "I don't know what I'm doing... It's my first day!"
He and his mate Teddy Leonard, also five, are among the 55 kindy students at Parkes East Public this year, who started today.
Meanwhile there's about 42 kindy students starting at Parkes Public School, 28 at Middleton Public, 20 at the Parkes Christian School and 19 at Holy Family Primary School.
There's a few more at the smaller schools in the Parkes Shire but since they're not back until next week, not all could be reached to find out numbers. There are though three new kindies for Tullamore Central School and one kindy for St Joseph's Primary School in Peak Hill.
For Benjamin and Teddy, they're excited about seeing their friends and the school therapy dog at Parkes East, Nixon.
"Seeing my friend Aela and the rest of my friends," Benjamin said.
Teddy said he also likes drawing.
Benjamin is the son of Larissa and Mathew Skulander and Teddy is the son of Kira and Anthony Leonard, both of Parkes.
Today was a first for both sets of parents too with Benjamin and Teddy both being their eldest sons and mums were feeling good an hour out from the start of class.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.