Two months ago Eugowra residents Ben and Jess Stanley were cradling their four-week old baby on a trailer as flood waters raged around them.
The five-strong Stanley clan plus their pets had managed to find a safe spot and would stay there for six hours on that fateful day on November 14 2022.
Fast forward to January 26 and the couple, who own catering company Eat Your Greens, have been named Eugowra Citizen(s) of the Year.
Ms Stanley said they were feeling the love from the Eugowra community.
"Very humbled, very proud to live in Eugowra. I've been here most of my life," she said.
"We'd like to thank everyone who has supported us and checked in with us, friends, family, community."
Their story of the flood, dubbed an "inland tsunami" by many, is a familiar one. They received no warning expect for the water lapping at their feet.
"The water coming through the front yard was the warning," Mr Stanley said.
"We heard the neighbour across the street yell out to someone that there was a metre of water coming up the road. So, it was time to go but by that time there was nowhere to go.
"We got the pets as well and went up the road to help the neighbours get out and then we were up on the truck for most of the flood.
"We were at home and we left home then got cut off from our house," Ms Stanley added.
"We ended up on the back of a trailer for six hours with our three kids. A four-week old baby and the two boys."
Despite the initial devastation the Stanleys are optimistic about the future. They are hard at work with their business and have finally been able to move back home.
"We are thankfully out of the caravan now," Mr Stanley explained.
"We managed to move back into our house. It's a semi-building site but we are under the roof at least. We were lucky. Our house is repairable, it's not a rebuild."
"Business is booming.
"We have the best staff in town. We wouldn't want to be anywhere else really," Ms Stanley said.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
