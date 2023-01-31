Parkes Champion-Post

Two months on from flood, Forbes Public School is ready to welcome students to Term 1

By Renee Powell
February 1 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Principal Megan Staples and the team can't wait to welcome children and families back to Forbes Public School on Tuesday, January 31.

The gates at Forbes Public School opened on Tuesday morning, welcoming students to a temporary school on the oval for a new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.