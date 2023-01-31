Parkes Champion-Post

Lions Need for Feed rolls into Forbes with "unspeakable" relief for flooded farmers

By Renee Powell
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:10am, first published January 31 2023 - 11:07pm
Truckers and farmers from as far away as Tasmania rolled into Forbes with truckload after truckload of gifted hay on January 26.

