Truckers and farmers from as far away as Tasmania rolled into Forbes with truckload after truckload of gifted hay on January 26.
For those whose stock feed was swept away or buried under flood mud that's now set like concrete, the relief delivered by Lions Need for Feed was "unspeakable".
Neighbours Rachel Morgan, Nancy Smith and Judith Wright were among those reconnecting at the showground as they waited for the delivery.
For them, the work to clean up after the flooding hadn't stopped for Australia Day.
On top of working to secure their properties and care for their livestock they've had to strip their homes, toss out contents, clean, clean and clean some more.
They did prepare, relocating stock, lifting items and sandbagging buildings, but the water came so much higher than before.
"You just can't fathom there was that much water," Judith said.
"My father used to say in the 1950s it was over the fences and you just couldn't imagine it but it was - well over the fences."
They had 1.5m across the land where they all live - in the Orange road area - more than a metre of water through the ground level of their homes and any buildings.
At Rachel's, the water came in higher than the floods of 1990 and bigger than 1974.
This flood event was also so much longer and damaged so much more.
They were away from home for more than a week, particularly with the second prolonged flood.
The donation of hay? The relief was "unspeakable" Nancy said.
"I've never had anything in my whole life given to me or asked for anything," she said.
But this time they lost their crop, their feed.
They came terrifyingly close to losing their son, Jason, who was on his horse trying to move cattle on their Eugowra property when a wall of water hit.
"A big thanks to the guys that donated, it's unbelievable," Mrs Morgan said, in awe that two truckies had come all the way from Tasmania with donated feed.
"We had knee-high feed in our paddocks and now it's like concrete," Judith said.
"And it's so dry now, it's all just breaking up."
The heartache they've been through is exactly why Graham Cockerell started Lions Need for Feed Australia.
It's the reason he, with dozens of truckers, has spent every Australia day for more than a decade doing a hay run to a region in need.
On January 26, 2023, they rolled into Forbes in a 15-strong convoy, Australian flags tied to the bales.
They had 30 properties to help out, ranging from one horse to thousands of sheep, registrations coming from Forbes, Bedgerabong, Eugowra and Parkes.
Some of the larger deliveries kept on trucking direct to the farm gate, others from smaller holdings queued at the showground with their trailers to take delivery.
Forbes Lions were cooking up a storm on the barbecue and offering a meal and a listening ear to all those accepting hay.
Lions also offered assurance that they're not done yet.
They will continue to come as long as they can source hay donations - and the generosity of people is simply amazing.
Many drivers and recipients have received donated hay in their own time of natural disaster, and now give to others.
"We have still got the capacity to do more if we need to," Mr Cockerell said.
"Once people ask for help we'll keep going ... we've only just stopped at Lismore and Casino from 10 months ago.
"We're off on Saturday across the top of Victoria, we're looking at South Australia at the moment."
